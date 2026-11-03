Virginia State University students demand safety changes after second campus shooting

ETTRICK, Va. — As Virginia State University students prepared to cast their ballots Tuesday for changes they'd like to see at the state level, those same students are also hoping for change at the campus level.

The requests for change come as the university deals with its second shooting on campus this semester.

According to an update sent out to students early Tuesday morning, the shooting happened around 9:23 p.m. Monday night near Gateway Moore and Gateway Hall, prompting the university to put the campus on lockdown shortly after.

The message goes on to say that a male VSU student was shot in the leg and was sent to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

The university added that, according to campus police, the shooting was an isolated incident.

For students on campus, the night was frightening.

"I was trying to get off campus last night, but there was a whole bunch of police on campus and I couldn't get off of campus," Jayshawn Alston said.

"I had a friend there, he live near there and he was scared for his life. I've never seen him that scared before," Damari Hughes said.

The incident has left some students shaken and questioning their safety.

"Not exactly what I signed up for during my first few months of school," Brandon Turner said.

"Everything was really tense, we were fine of course, but it's just kind of like what are we going to do at this point," William Matlock said.

"I was shocked and disappointed. Like this is the second time," Celiyah Moore said.

"I personally don't feel all that unsafe, but it is concerning. It's very concerning and I'm

wondering how students have guns on campus, how they're bringing them on campus and what can we do to stop bringing the guns on campus which is the problem," Amaya Brown said.

Students shared the changes they'd like to see on campus.

"Police need to take their job a little bit more seriously," Turner said.

"More security, police at every gate, that sort of thing," Hughes said.

"How can we stop bringing guns in campus, I think that's going to be important," Brown said.

"Listen to what the student around want," Alston said.

As VSU remained closed for Election Day, the university says the investigation into the shooting is ongoing — telling students in an email that "the safety and wellbeing of students on campus is our top priority. We appreciate the campus community's cooperation and the assistance of responding agencies."

As police continue their investigation, students told me they will do their best to abide by campus curfews and stay out of trouble.

"The police are going to keep us safe and all that. Sometimes things slip, but you can't lose your faith," Alston said.

"Just watching my surroundings and making sure that I feel safe," Moore said.

"The cops have been out here, they have been stepping up," Hughes said.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.