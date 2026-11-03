102-year-old delivers Election Day message: "Get out and vote.. I'm old and still doing it'

PETERSBURG, Va. — Turnout at the polls in Petersburg was much heavier than a normal, non-presidential election year, with many of those running for local office saying it was steady most of the day.

I spent the morning at the polls and got to see a very special vote get counted.

Eleanor Meade, 102, walked into the Pleasant Lane poll ready to cast her vote — just like she has every single time she could.

"Since I was in my 20s," Meade said when asked how long she has been voting.

WTVR

Three City Council seats — Ward 3, Ward 5 and Ward 7 — are believed to have helped fuel voter turnout.

"I think people really want to see a change," Ward 7 City Council candidate Herb Coulton Jr. said.

"I'm not surprised at all. I think the people getting more aware of their civic responsibility to voice what their concerns are and hold their elected officials accountable," Ward 7 City Council incumbent Arnold Westbrook Jr. said.

"A lot of new voters. I've never seen this many 18, 19 year olds coming out to vote before, so I just think this level of engagement is at an all time high right now in Petersburg," Ward 3 City Council incumbent Sam Parham said.

"The energy is electric today. Quite a few people are going out, just, I don't know, just feels a lot of positive energy today," Ward 3 City Council candidate Michael Storrs said.

In Ward 5, where incumbent Howard Myers is facing Joe Morrissey, turnout was high.

"There was almost 3,500 people who voted early, including 550 in 5th Ward, which is double what it normally is," Morrissey said.

"I believe it has been a high turnout, along with early voting," Myers said.

For those old enough to vote, Meade has a message.

"Get out and vote while they are young. Cause I'm old and still doing it," Meade said.

Those running for Petersburg City Council told me they expect the polls to remain busy, right up to 7 p.m.