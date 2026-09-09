Virginia SCC adds in-person hearings for Dominion-Nextera merger

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia State Corporation Commission has added in-person public hearings to its schedule for the Dominion-Nextera merger case, responding to calls from legislators across the state.

A Richmond in-person hearing is scheduled for Nov. 5 from 2–5 p.m. at 1300 E. Main St. The commission has also ordered 2 additional local in-person hearings at locations yet to be announced, giving residents outside Richmond additional opportunities to weigh in on the proposed merger.

"In addition, the Commission will direct its Staff to attend such local hearings to provide a brief update on procedural aspects of this proceeding," the order states.

The order states the commission is "actively working to arrange such local hearings" and will issue a supplemental order with time and location details "as soon as practicable."

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NextEra's alleged 'political scandals' raise questions amid Dominion merger review

Phone call public hearings remain on the schedule:

Nov. 5, 2026, 8:30–11 a.m.

Nov. 9, 2026, 4–7 p.m.

Nov. 10, 2026, 4–7 p.m.

Written comments are accepted through Nov. 9.

SCC Commissioner Samuel T. Towell issued a formal concurring opinion addressing public concerns about whether in-person testimony carries more weight than telephonic or written comments.

"Comments have been tiled in the docket that suggest that only via in-person statements can a ratepayer have 'a real chance to be heard' in this case. Or that 'having a phone number to call' is not 'a meaningful opportunity to be heard' or is somehow not a valid manner to 'participate in a process.' While the authors of these comments may subjectively believe that to be the case. from the Commission's perspective, it is inaccurate." Towell said.

"It would be unfortunate indeed if community leaders' advocacy in support of remote, in-person hearings led some to believe that their voices were discounted or ignored because of the method they used to interact with the Commission. Virginians should have no such concern." Towell said.Local News

On May 18, NextEra and Dominion Energy announced a deal to merge, proposing what could create the world's largest regulated utility. The companies told Virginians they would receive $10 off their monthly bill for two years if the deal goes through, along with $55 billion in capital investments over five years and an 18-month job protection for Dominion employees.

The 180-day State Corporation Commission review period began July 15, when Dominion and NextEra filed their joint application. The SCC is expected to make its decision in January 2027.



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