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Richmond teen dances at same corner every day to spread joy to strangers: 'You can do anything'

For three years, 19-year-old Keithvell Martin has shown up to the corner of Belvidere and West Leigh streets in Richmond — rain, snow, or shine — to dance and make strangers smile.
For three years, 19-year-old Keithvell Martin has danced at the corner of Belvidere and West Leigh streets in Richmond to spread joy to passersby.
Richmond teen dances at same corner every day to spread joy to strangers: 'You can do anything'
Keithvell Martin: Richmond teen dances at same corner every day to spread joy to strangers: 'You can do anything'
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RICHMOND, Va. — Rain, snow, or shine — for the past three years, 19-year-old Keithvell Martin has shown up to the same corner of Belvidere and West Leigh streets in Richmond to dance.

Not for money. Not for fame. Just to make people smile.

"It makes me feel great. It makes me feel like a blessed soul," Martin said.

The Richmond native said every routine is his own creation.

"It's freestyle and routines that I will make up on my own," Martin said.

And he shows up no matter what.

"Whenever it was rainy, when it was snow — I came out here any time. It didn't matter," Martin said.

Martin said his motivation is simple.

"Instead of bringing negativity into this world, you always wanna bring something joyful," Martin said. "Positivity is key."

WATCH: The beautiful reason this Richmond teen dances at same corner every day

Richmond teen dances at same corner every day to spread joy to strangers: 'You can do anything'

But behind the joy he spreads is a personal story. Martin said dancing became an outlet when things at home were difficult.

"I didn't feel like being myself when I was around family because I had a lot of issues at home," Martin explained. "So I had to step off to be able to be myself and be able to show out my talent, and I wanted everybody to know that you can do anything that you put your mind to."

His energy is contagious. Passersby regularly stop to join in — including one woman who said she could not resist.

"I'm usually coming and going and don't have the right clothes on, but today was the day," she said.

She said Martin's corner offers something rare.

"This is joy, this is what life is about," she said.

Martin said that connection is exactly what he is after.

"It's something that's connecting the community together," Martin said.

For now, the corner of Belvidere and West Leigh is his stage. But Martin has bigger dreams.

"Until I really go on stage and perform," Martin said of his plans to keep dancing at the corner.

In the meantime, he said he will keep showing up.

"Spreading out the blessings, spreading out the love — just putting myself to work and showing that everybody can do something," Martin said.

Watch for Joi Fultz's reporting on CBS 6 and WTVR.com. Have a story idea or tip for Joi Email her.

  • This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

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