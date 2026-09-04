'Like a sauna': Short Pump Elementary mom frustrated by more than a year of AC problems”

HENRICO, Va. —Emily Walker wanted her son to have the same experience she did growing up in Henrico County Public Schools.

"We've always been pleased with it, always happy with it," Walker said.

But persistent temperature issues at Short Pump Elementary School have left her frustrated.

Days before the start of the school year Walker said she attended an open house at the school and found classrooms hot and muggy.

"It was very stuffy and sweaty, like a sauna," Walker said.

Short Pump Elementary is one of approximately 18 schools in the district experiencing air conditioning issues, according to Henrico County Public Schools Communications Director Eileen Cox.

Student at Short Pump Middle School were not able to attend school on Thursday due to AC issues at that school, and on Wednesday, students at Harvie Elementary School were dismissed early due to an issue with the AC system.

Problems at Short Pump Elementary began in August of last year, when school communications show it experienced an issue with the chiller. In September 2025, the school reported significant chiller problems that required a new compressor, with an estimated arrival time of 8 to 10 weeks.

"I thought they were going to fix the whole thing," Walker said.

By April of this year, Walker received another message from the school saying repairs had been made to a temporary chiller and staff were working to maintain classroom spot chillers.

"So now here's notification that there's a temporary chiller, and repairs needed to be made to it,” CBS 6’s Melissa Hipolit said. "Right. It's just confusing,” Walker replied.

Cox said that after the compressor arrived, the school's main chiller failed in November. HCPS then rented a commercial-sized temporary chiller for the building. Cox said that temporary chiller was not what caused the temperature issues at Short Pump Elementary at the start of the school year — instead, she said a control board issue was to blame.

The school board approved a contract for a new permanent chiller on Aug. 27, Cox said, and it is expected to be installed by next summer.

CBS 6 asked why the contract was not awarded sooner, given the chiller failed in November 2025. Cox said the procurement process for a capital project includes design, solicitations, bid reviews, and contract approvals. Bids for the project were received on Aug. 4.

Walker said the timeline raises concerns.

"Why didn't — it wasn't fixed over the summer or during a break? Why, why last minute and why all at once these schools are experiencing it all at once?" Walker said.

Even with a new chiller on the way, Walker says she still has questions about how HCPS is managing HVAC problems across the district.

"All the money and paying taxes. We should be able to send our kids off to a cool place to learn," Walker said. "I want to know why. Why this is happening in Henrico?

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