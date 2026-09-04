Hanover teacher arrested after 'disturbing online conversations' with minor

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A Hanover High School teacher appeared before a judge Friday morning and was denied bond after being charged with soliciting a minor and sexually exposing himself.

Ronald Wayne England, 44, was arrested at his home Thursday after Henrico Police executed a search warrant.

He is charged with soliciting a child under 15 and sexually exposing himself.

CBS 6 reporter Kelsey Jones got court documents that reveal disturbing online conversations investigators claim took place between England and a minor through a dating app called "Pure."

Messages show what court documents describe as a back and forth between England and a child under the age of 15 in July and August.

Henrico Police received a tip in June from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about a possible child solicitation incident.

England has worked as a teacher at Hanover High School since 2018.

School leaders say he previously worked as a substitute teacher with the county in 2017.

Hanover County Public Schools released a statement in response to the arrest,

"This news is incredibly disturbing, and we take these matters very seriously. Upon notification by law enforcement officials earlier today, Mr. England was immediately placed on administrative leave without pay by our Human Resources Department. The safety and wellbeing of our students and staff is our top priority, and we will work in full cooperation with law enforcement officials, as needed. Additionally, we are not aware of any incidents that may have occurred involving any of our students."

England is expected back in court Oct. 30 for his preliminary hearing.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.