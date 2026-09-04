CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Swift Creek Mill Theatre in southern Chesterfield County has a plan to reopen — but it needs $250,000 and a financial overhaul to make it happen.

The professional theater closed in May after financial struggles became too great. Since then, a summer-long fundraising effort has erased the deficit.

"We are in the black," said Steve Koehler, Swift Creek Mill Theatre's managing director.

But getting back in the black was only the first step. The theater's board has charged Koehler with raising $250,000 and putting a new financial plan in place by the end of September.

"I have a lot of hope. I think the plan that the community's put together is a very solid one," Koehler said.

Part of that plan means making significant changes to how the nonprofit operates. The theater is eliminating its pre-show dinners, which Koehler said were hurting the bottom line.

"We're getting rid of our pre-show dinners. Unfortunately, they were kind of a drain on our finances," Koehler said.



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Money that previously went toward the restaurant operation will now go back to the theater's core mission.

"More focused on producing theatre and making sure we get our audience back in here," Koehler said.

The theater is also looking to generate new revenue by renting out its restaurant and basement spaces for private events.

"This is a great space for receptions, for weddings, for baby showers. We've had class reunions — all kinds of activities are great in this space," Koehler said.

If the September fundraising goal is met, the theater hopes to bring back its beloved holiday production of Drifty the Snowman in December — a show that has become a tradition for many Chesterfield County families.

"Drifty has been in our family since — 38 years now — and I don't know what it would be like not having Drifty at Christmas," said Staci Hartman, a longtime Swift Creek Mill Theatre supporter.

Hartman said the theater means more than entertainment to the community.

"It's a lot of traditions for a lot of families in the area," Hartman said.

Beyond the sentimental value, Drifty is also a significant financial driver for the theater.

"It's about $100,000 that will come in in revenue from Drifty alone," Koehler said.

Several matching grants are also in the works, which Koehler said will help increase the impact of donations.

Those who want to help can donate directly at swiftcreekmill.showare.com.



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