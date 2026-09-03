Virginia lawmakers call Perry Street Lofts displacement disgraceful

PETERSBURG, Va. — Tenants at the Perry Street Lofts in Petersburg say they have been left without answers after city code enforcement yellow-tagged the building and management allegedly posted — then removed — signs telling residents to evacuate. Now, state lawmakers are calling the situation "disgraceful and inhumane."

The Perry Street Lofts is a large apartment complex on Wythe Street.

Tenants said Tuesday night that a sewage leak forced the city to shut off water and that management had told them to evacuate their apartments.

The city's yellow tag designates the structure as unsafe for habitation.

Signs that tenants say management had placed around the building were taken down earlier today.

"They're not telling us anything, we're in the dark," one tenant said. "They didn't provide any compensation, nor did they provide any accommodation."

Kiara White, who lives in the Perry Street Lofts, said the situation goes beyond disappointment.

"I think the lack of morals, the humanity, it's completely absent at this point. Management won't talk to any of the tenants," White said.

Tenants say they still have no answers about what is being done to fix the problems or whether it is safe to remain in their homes.

Virginia State Senator Lashrecse Aird (D-Henrico) said her office received reports that residents were displaced after water service was disconnected due to a sewer issue — and that management knew about the problem in advance.

"While management was aware of the issues in advance, little to no information was provided to residents beyond a text message alert. We have also received reports that no adequate arrangements were provided for residents and families that were displaced," Aird said in a statement.

Aird said the conditions some residents faced were unacceptable.

"Most troubling, my office received reports that some residents remained without access to water and that some were forced to sleep in their vehicles. This is disgraceful and inhumane," Aird said.

State Delegate Kimberly Pope Adams (D-Dinwiddie) said residents deserved far more from management.

"Residents should not be left without access to a basic necessity like water without clear communication, meaningful assistance and a reasonable plan in place for when they can expect to return to their home," Pope Adams said.

Aird directed criticism at GoldOllier, the property management company for Perry Street Lofts.

"[They] should care about treating residents with dignity and respect. An infrastructure emergency does not eliminate their responsibility to take reasonable steps to protect the health and safety of their residents," Aird said.

Aird and Pope Adams said jointly that their offices are working to get answers — and to make sure the law is clear going forward.

The city tells CBS 6 that code enforcement continues to monitor the situation.

CBS 6 reached out to multiple people with GoldOllier, whose main office is in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The only reply received was an automated out-of-office response.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.