Police: Car crash that injured 15 at Virginia pub appears accidental

Worker heard 'massive, loud explosion' when car crashed into Arlington pub
Posted at 9:00 AM, Aug 16, 2022
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Police investigating a crash that injured more than a dozen people at a northern Virginia pub over the weekend said Monday that they don't believe the crash was intentional.

A ride-share driver crashed into Ireland's Four Courts in Arlington, about 3 miles (4.8 kilometers) from the District of Columbia line, on Friday evening. Nine people were taken to the hospital, and six others were treated and released.

Arlington police said three patients remained hospitalized Monday. One was in critical condition and two were in stable condition.

Police said their preliminary investigation indicates that the crash was accidental and alcohol was not a factor. They said the ride-share driver is cooperating with investigators.

