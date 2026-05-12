Virginia becomes first southern state to offer paid family and medical leave

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia made history Monday when Gov. Abigail Spanberger signed into law landmark legislation making it the first state in the South to offer paid family and medical leave.

The new law gives more than 3 million Virginians access to up to 12 weeks of paid leave, including families that don't benefit from the federal leave program because they are ineligible or can't afford to take unpaid time off. The program will be administered through the Virginia Employment Commission beginning in 2028.

Employees will receive approximately 80% of their average weekly wage, capped at 100% of the state's average weekly wage.

The legislation was patroned by Sen. Jennifer Boysko (D-Fairfax) and Del. Briana Sewell (D-Prince William).

Allison Gilbreath, a mother who has advocated for the legislation for the past eight years, attended the signing with her two children.

WTVR Allison Gilbreath

"I hope that this gives an opportunity for healing for many families, whether they are caring for a sick parent or their child or themselves, it will give them an opportunity to do it with dignity," Gilbreath said.

Gov. Spanberger acknowledged the struggles of workers who have had to return to work before they were ready.

"And for people who have faced the challenge of going back to work earlier than they are ready or leaving a sick child in the hospital or a sick parent in the hospital because they had to in order to make those bills and payments, thank you for helping to make sure that people understand why this matters," Spanberger said.

Watch: Virginia Gov. Spanberger signs Paid Family and Medical Leave into law

Virginia Gov. Spanberger signs Paid Family and Medical Leave into law

The program is also aimed at helping small business owners who cannot afford to offer federal benefits.

"As a small business employer, I face challenges that large companies often don't," said Monica Jackson owner of Jackson Child Care.

Sewell emphasized the broader impact of the legislation.

"This is sound and proven policy. When families are stable, communities are stronger. When workers are supported, businesses are strong and when people have the time and security to care for what matters most, Virginia is stronger," Sewell said.

For Gilbreath, the signing was a moment she hopes her children will one day appreciate.

"It feels like an honor to be included in this historic moment. They don't understand what we're doing today but I'm hoping when they're like 18 or 20 or maybe older than that, they look back and are like, 'Wow, Mom, you were part of that and I was part of that,'" Gilbreath said.

Beginning in 2028, Virginia's paid family and medical leave program will be administered through the Virginia Employment Commission. Self-employed workers will also have the option to enroll. The program will also offer benefits to military families facing unique challenges.

According to the VEC, the PFML program will provide job protection and paid time off for life events such as:



Caring for a new child (birth, adoption, foster care)

Recovering from a serious health condition

Caring for a family member with a serious health condition

Military family needs

Domestic violence, sexual assault or stalking

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