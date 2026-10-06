Virginia congressional candidate Doug Ollivant announces cancer diagnosis

RICHMOND, Va. — A Virginia man running to represent the 7th district has been diagnosed with cancer.

Douglas Ollivant posted to Facebook that he has been diagnosed with blood cancer, called Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML).

"I want to be exceptionally clear: I am fighting to beat this cancer, and I am fighting to beat Eugene Vindman in November. That is my promise to you," he wrote.

He writes that this particular type of AML is extremely treatable.

Ollivant is a Republican.

Democrat Eugene Vindman is running against him to represent Virginia's 7th district.

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