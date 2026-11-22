CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Emergency crews are responding to a reported explosion at a home in Chesterfield Sunday morning.

The report came from Ingewood Circle. First responders are still at the scene as of 11 a.m., according to our reporting partner Virginia Statewide Incidents.

Virginia Statewide Incidents

Photos from Virginia Statewide Incidents show part of a house destroyed, and severe damage to a nearby structure.

Virginia Statewide Incidents

Chesterfield County shared the following alert at 11:02 a.m.: "If you heard a loud explosion or your house shook, it was due to an incident that the fire department is actively working on the 4800 block on Inge Wood Cir. in which a house has exploded. There is no danger to the public. Please do not call 911 unless you are experiencing an emergency."

A CBS 6 crew is on scene, and we are working to confirm more details.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.