Virginia measles cases in 2026 surpass 100, VDH data shows

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia's reported measles cases in 2026 have now reached the triple digits, standing at 106, according to the latest data from the Virginia Department of Health.

According to VDH data, 79% of the reported cases are in Central Virginia. The most recent outbreak was confirmed in Buckingham County in May.

VDH says that 98% of the Virginia cases have been reported in people who are either unvaccinated or partially vaccinated with the MMR vaccine.

Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital is listed as an exposure site on the VDH website. Sunday, June 14, is the last day of "symptom watch" for those who were in the hospital between Wednesday, May 20 and Sunday, May 24 at noon.

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