Richmond water main repairs done ahead of schedule; back Monday

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond's Department of Public Utilities has repaired the 36-inch water main that broke on July 3, completing pressure testing, disinfection and water quality sampling ahead of schedule. The pipe will return to full service on Monday.

The repair involved replacing a damaged section of the 36-inch main in the canal near the city's water treatment plant. All subsequent testing confirmed the pipe meets regulatory requirements.

RELATED: Richmond opted not to issue precautionary boil advisory amid reported continued low pressure

Richmond opted not to issue precautionary boil advisory amid reported continued low pressure

DPU Director Scott Morris credited the city's crews and procedures for completing the repair ahead of schedule.

"This effort reflects the strength of our operating processes and procedures that keep a 100-plus year old system running reliably. Completing this repair ahead of schedule and faster than the previous two repairs is a testament to our continued improvement and dedication," Morris said.

Chief Administrative Officer Odie Donald II acknowledged the challenge of maintaining aging infrastructure.

"This was our first significant service interruption since the crisis of January 2025, and our frontline teams worked around the clock to ensure our neighbors maintained access to essential life-sustaining resources," Donald said. "Aging infrastructure is a reality here in Richmond and across the country. Despite obvious challenges, our teams were able to address the problem quickly and effectively."

WATCH: Richmond water main break impacts parts of Henrico amid ongoing repairs

Richmond water main break impacts parts of Henrico amid ongoing repairs

The break was first detected just over three weeks ago, early the morning of July 3, when crews traced low pressure to a 36-inch line parallel to the canal below Windsor Farms. The break caused low water pressure and outages across parts of Richmond and into Henrico and Hanover counties. Richmond's water treatment plant supplies water to Richmond as well as Chesterfield, Hanover, Henrico, Goochland, and Powhatan counties.

Morris had previously estimated repairs could take anywhere from two to six weeks depending on complexity. The repair was completed ahead of that timeline.

In the days following the break, some residents in the Near West End and Westhampton reported low water pressure for more than 36 hours even after DPU announced pressure had been restored. Questions were also raised about whether the city should have issued a precautionary boil water advisory. The Virginia Department of Health said the city had the option to issue one but was not required to do so.