Hanover student wins 1st place in Virginia Lottery's 'Thank a Teacher' contest

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — An Alee High School student's artwork will be used to thank thousands of teachers across Virginia.

Ninth-grader Smera Raj won first place in the high school category of the ninth annual Virginia Lottery's "Thank a Teacher Art Contest."

During a surprise presentation, Raj received a $200 gift card. Her school's art department also received a $2,000 credit from The Supply Room.

"Her art will be used to thank thousands of public-school teachers throughout Virginia during this year’s Teacher Appreciation Week," Virginia Lottery Executive Director Khalid Jones said. "Teachers and students are at the core of the Lottery’s role to support K-12 public education, and the Art Contest is a unique opportunity for us to recognize them by giving back to the winning schools’ art departments, thanks to our partners at The Supply Room."

Jaela Alexander, a seventh grader at Southside STEM Academy in Norfolk, won for the middle school category. Sadie Bauley, a fifth-grade student at Hovatter Elementary School in Loudoun County, took the top prize in the elementary school category.

The contest received nearly 500 entries. A panel of judges selected three winners, choosing one student each from the elementary, middle, and high school levels. The judges only knew the grade and school level of the students when reviewing the artwork.

The judging panel included Virginia Art Education Association Executive Secretary Peggy Wood, Virginia School Board Association Executive Director Gina Patterson, and retired teacher Wade Whitehead.

The winning students' art will be featured on thank-you notes sent to teachers across the state during National Teacher Appreciation Week, which runs from May 4 to May 8.

Over the years, Virginians have sent more than 800,000 thank-you notes through the program and 22 teachers have won prizes.

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