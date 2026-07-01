Hundreds of new Virginia laws go in effect July 1

RICHMOND, Va. — A series of significant changes to Virginia law took effect on July 1, from expanded worker rights and stronger rental protections to tougher safety rules and environmental measures.

One of the most visible changes will take place in the workplace.

Workplace Laws

Employers in Virginia will now be required to include good faith salary ranges in all job postings, whether internal or public.

In addition, asking job applicants about their prior salary history is prohibited, a move lawmakers said is aimed at closing persistent pay gaps.

The workplace changes also include new protections for emergency responders.

Under the updated law, employers are barred from retaliating against employees who miss work to respond to emergencies as part of their duties as volunteer first responders.

Housing Laws

Renters in Virginia will notice changes as well.

The state is extending the minimum notice landlords must give tenants for nonpayment of rent from five to 14 days before eviction proceedings can be filed.

The law also mandates that landlords use updated, court-approved templates for nonpayment notices.

Driving Laws

Drivers convicted of extreme speeding (over 100 miles per hour) will now be required to install Intelligent Speed Assistance devices in their vehicles, designed to limit the potential for future violations.

Changes to Virginia’s “Clean Slate” law expand automatic record sealing to a wider range of misdemeanor and certain felony convictions, provided individuals remain crime-free for the required period. A newly enacted safety buffer will prohibit adults convicted of crimes involving minors from coming within 100 feet of playgrounds, gyms, or athletic fields when children are present.

Firearm Laws

Several new firearms laws will take effect, while others have been delayed or have been paused by legal action.

Two separate circuit court judges have blocked Virginia State Police and several Commonwealth's Attorneys from enforcing a ban on the manufacture, sale, and transfer of certain semi-automatic firearms and large-capacity magazines (guns and magazines that were purchased before this date will remain legal).

The U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit challenging the ban on Wednesday.

The budget, approved by lawmakers Monday, includes language that delays a ban on the open-carry of certain assault weapons in some public places over concerns it might impact bans already in place in some Virginia localities.

Restaurant Laws

The final phase of Virginia’s long-planned ban on Styrofoam food containers will take effect, making it illegal for restaurants, schools, and all food vendors to distribute prepared foods in these containers.

Education Laws

State lawmakers have revised the way Standards of Learning exams are administered. Going forward, SOL tests will be graded on a 100-point scale, will count for 10 percent of a student’s final course grade, and will only be held during the last two weeks of the school year.

Criminal Laws

The Commonwealth has also modernized its cyber-harassment laws by expanding the definition of cyberstalking to include harassment conducted via email, social media, and other digital platforms.

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