Virginia lawmakers to take up Youngkin vetoes, amendments

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia lawmakers are set to reconvene in Richmond for a one-day session to consider Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s vetoes.

Governor Glenn Youngkin vetoed or amended nearly 150 pieces of legislation which is more than any other Virginia governor during their first year. Many of the amendments are technical, but some are more substantive or controversial.

House Democrats also will be dealing with a dose of internal strife as Del. Don Scott leads an effort to remove the current caucus leadership following an unsuccessful election cycle that saw the party lose control of the chamber.

