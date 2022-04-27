Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Virginia lawmakers to take up Youngkin vetoes, amendments

Virginia lawmakers return to the capitol for "Veto Day."
Posted at 7:12 AM, Apr 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-27 07:16:37-04

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia lawmakers are set to reconvene in Richmond for a one-day session to consider Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s vetoes.

Governor Glenn Youngkin vetoed or amended nearly 150 pieces of legislation which is more than any other Virginia governor during their first year. Many of the amendments are technical, but some are more substantive or controversial.

House Democrats also will be dealing with a dose of internal strife as Del. Don Scott leads an effort to remove the current caucus leadership following an unsuccessful election cycle that saw the party lose control of the chamber.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone