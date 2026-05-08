Virginia veteran wins largest prize in 'Price is Right' history

RICHMOND, Va. — A retired military veteran from Toano, Virginia, won the largest prize in a single pricing game in the 54-year history of "The Price Is Right."

Vanesa won $240,150 playing a game called "The Lion's Share" during a special Mother's Day episode that aired Friday.

Watch Vanesa's big win

Watch Virginia veteran wins record prize on 'The Price Is Right'

Her prize included $227,500 in cash and a luxury trip for two to Morocco valued at $12,650.

The previous record for a single pricing game was $210,000, set in 2016 during a game of Cliffhangers.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.