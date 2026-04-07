Iranian Americans weigh in on the escalating conflict in the Middle East

RICHMOND, Va. — Iranian Americans are weighing in on the escalating conflict between the United States, Israel and Iran, with some supporting military action and others emphasizing the need to protect civilians and empower the Iranian people.

Ozzie Mirkah, who has not returned to Iran since fleeing at age 16, supports the recent escalation by President Donald Trump directed at the Ayatollah and his regime to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end the war promoted by military strikes from Israel and the U.S. last month. Mirkah recognizes the high cost of the escalating conflict but believes the results could be worth it.

"Until the Islamic republic regime is removed, we are not going to see peace in the Middle East. There is also a cost for peace and peace through appeasement is not peace. The only way to address a bully is to stand up for your rights," Mirkah said. "I don’t like war, I’m not hawkish. I love peace, I love humanity, I love life. But in order to have that, we have to get rid of the demon we have to cheer for the light victoriously defeating darkness."

In Washington, D.C., Majid Sadeghpour with the Organization of Iranian-American Communities supports freedom but said measures taken against the current Iranian government must be effective. Sadeghpour believes real change must come from the ground up through the Iranian people. He said they must be supported in their fight with well-thought-out planning that limits the loss of innocent life and critical infrastructure.

"It’s the people of Iran that have to do the heavy lifting here and we can weaken the regime with bombs, but certainly to overthrow it will not happen from the sky," Sadeghpour said. "Everybody that’s involved in this war must do everything possible to protect the people. The innocent civilians and economic and civilian structure of the country. The main concern from the regime is not bombs from the sky, it’s a defiant population."

Sadeghpour shared his hope for the next 12 to 24 hours.

"First and foremost, [I hope] that the civilian population is protected. That there are, in fact, people left to overthrow this regime in Iran," Sadeghpour said.

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