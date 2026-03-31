Meet Kinsley: 6-year-old asks for donations to Hanover Animal Shelter instead of birthday gifts

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Instead of asking for gifts to celebrate her birthday, a Hanover County 6-year-old collected donations for homeless pets.

Kinsley collected bags of food for both dogs and cats, blankets, bedding, toys and more.

She dropped off her donations to Hanover County Animal Protection and Shelter on Tuesday.

"With all these supplies, the animals are smiling for ear to ear," the shelter wrote on Facebook. "We cannot thank Kinsley enough for her generous donation to the shelter for the animals."

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