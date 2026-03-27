Virginia Republicans propose gas tax holiday as prices surge

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Republicans are calling on Democratic leadership and Gov. Abigail Spanberger to suspend the state's gas tax as prices at the pump soar due to the war with Iran.

Gas prices in Virginia are an average of $1 more expensive than a month ago, according to AAA Mid-Atlantic. The increase follows a nationwide trend as the conflict impacts traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, where a fifth of the world's oil travels.

The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Virginia is now $3.88, while diesel is up $1.80 to $5.48.

Adrian Watkins says gas prices hovering around $4 a gallon are hurting him.

"Gas prices are too high. Look at the price," Watkins said.

WTVR Adrian Watkins

On Friday, House and Senate Republicans called for a 90-day pause of the state gas tax, which is 32 cents for a gallon of regular and 33 cents for diesel.

"This 90-day moratorium on the state gas tax is a real way that we can deliver for Virginia families," Sen. Glenn Sturtevant (R - Chesterfield County) said.

Republicans estimate pausing the gas tax would cost Virginia about $125 million in tax revenue each month. They argue the state can absorb the cost without impacting the road projects the tax primarily funds.

"Not only have we been running a surplus, but we have billions in reserves, whether that be the rainy day fund or the other reserves that we have that we could tap into," Del. Terry Kilgore (R - Wise County) said.

WTVR Del. Terry Kilgore (R - Wise County)

Republicans are in the minority in all levels of state government and would need support from Democratic lawmakers and Spanberger. Democratic leadership rejected the idea in statements, saying President Donald Trump is to blame for the prices because of the war.

"Right now, Virginians are feeling the brunt of the President’s actions at the pump and grocery store," Spanberger said in a statement. "As gas and diesel prices soar, I am working to create long-term solutions to address rising costs in energy, housing, and healthcare."

When asked if the war was worth the increase in gas prices, Republicans defended the conflict.

"I think it's worth stopping Iran from getting nuclear capability, yes," Kilgore said. "Do I think it's worth taking them off the map as a terrorist, sponsor of terrorism, yes, but we know this is going to be very temporary."

Old Dominion University Economics Professor Bob McNab says gas tax holidays in other states have not led to much savings.

"Unfortunately, what we've seen in the past is that gas tax holidays don't really impact consumers as much as politicians would like," McNab said. "If the gas tax is suspended, what we find is that at every stage along the way, a little bit of that gas tax holiday is absorbed."

WTVR Professor Bob McNab

Republicans say that can be addressed through the language they use to pause the tax.

"To ensure that the savings of eliminating this gas tax are mandatorily required to be passed on to the consumer. And I think that that's something that we could make very clear," Sturtevant said.

Still, McNab says a tax pause could lead to an increase in demand, and market forces would bring prices back up to where they were.

He says a more effective way to provide relief is rebate checks for Virginians in lower income brackets who feel the price increases the most.

"If you earn less than $50,000 a year, the increase in prices of the pump really impacts your ability to go to work really impacts your ability to take kids to sports or schools," McNab said.

The special session Republicans are referring to is set for mid-April, when lawmakers will return to Richmond to finish work on legislation from the past session and the state budget.

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