Couple adopts teenage foster son through Kidsave: 'It's actually fulfilled every dream I ever had'

RICHMOND, Va. — Jim Siachos and Dayro Chamorro Barrios had been married for nearly seven years when they decided they were ready to expand their family.

Last fall, the couple connected with Kidsave, a nonprofit that helps older foster children meet potential families through regular events.

"We looked up Kidsave and we did our background clearances through them and started attending their events," Siachos said. "That's where eventually we met Makai. We were going to just host him, but the ultimate goal was permanency for Makai, and we decided that's what we wanted for Makai- with us."

After meeting Makai at a Kidsave event, the couple began the formal foster process with the goal of adopting him.

"Things progressed fairly quickly because we started it right away and we finished in about four months," said Siachos. "We were certified and he was placed with us a couple of weeks ago."

Both parents say they know they were fortunate, but they are quick to praise the Kidsave program and the children it serves.

"We want to build a family, but we also want to help wherever it's needed," Siachos said. "These are great kids. They're all great. We got a special connection with Makai, but they're all great kids and they really do need a home."

The family now volunteers together at Kidsave events, with Makai taking on a role of his own.

"We have Makai and he is now our son, but we still go to the events at Kidsave and we volunteer, the three of us together to help out," Chamorro Barrios said. "He's a volunteer, too. His role at the last two events is talking to the new kids that are coming in and talking about the importance of Kidsave."

The couple says adding a teenage son has brought new energy to their family life.

"We love planning cruises together and now we have another motivation to do it. We're now more motivated to do things together as a family. We love Pokemon Go and we're already planning what are we going to do? How are we going to incorporate this game for him to actually play with us. It's a new journey," Chamorro Barrios said.

The family recently celebrated a milestone when they attended Makai's 8th grade 'Moving On' ceremony.

"It's an amazing thing to be able to go and say, 'that's my son,' and be very proud of him. And then to hear all the teachers and administrators at the school telling us what an amazing kid he is and how, how much they've really enjoyed him," Siachos said. "It's actually fulfilled every dream I ever had. I always wanted to be a dad, but it always had to be the right moment."



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