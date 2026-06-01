2 women killed on Interstate 95; police ID Virginia crash victims

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. — Two Fredericksburg women were killed in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 late Saturday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash happened at 11:29 a.m. on May 30, 2026, near the 115-mile marker in Caroline County.

Troopers say a 2009 GMC Yukon, driven by Delores Virginia Parker, 58, was traveling southbound when it drove onto the left shoulder, entered the median, and crossed into the northbound lanes.

The Yukon collided with a 2017 Jeep Wrangler driven by Shelly Sutton Owens, 59.

The impact caused Owens’ Jeep to overturn.

A 2025 Jeep Wrangler was also struck during the crash and came to rest in the center lane.

Parker and Owens died from their injuries at the scene.

The driver of the 2025 Jeep was transported to Mary Washington Hospital for treatment.

Christina Baker and her husband Joshua say they saw the Yukon moments before the collision.

Witnesses describe 'terrifying' deadly I-95 crash in Caroline: 'We were lucky'

Baker told CBS 6 she noticed the SUV speeding down the shoulder of I-95 before losing control.

“I started screaming, saying, ‘Oh my gosh, oh my gosh,'" Christina Baker said.

The Bakers said they hoped the tragedy would serve as a reminder for drivers to be alert and cautious.

“People should just stay in the lanes, drive the speed limit, and be responsible,” Joshua Baker said.

State police say the cause of the crash remains under investigation and urged drivers to avoid using shoulders for travel except in emergencies.

Saturday’s deadly crash occurred just one day after a fatal bus collision in Stafford County that killed five people and injured dozens.

Watch: Family killed in I-95 bus crash was headed to wedding

Family killed in I-95 bus crash was headed to wedding in South Carolina, relatives say

In that incident, investigators say a passenger bus slammed into slowed traffic near a construction zone, triggering a chain reaction involving multiple vehicles.

The bus driver in that crash was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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