Why Virginia saw a double-digit drop in gas prices

RICHMOND, Va. — Gas prices across Richmond and Virginia dropped over the past week, according to data from GasBuddy and AAA Mid Atlantic.

In Richmond, prices fell 26.1 cents per gallon in the past week to average $4.16, GasBuddy reports.

AAA’s statewide survey shows Richmond drivers paying about $4.26 a gallon Monday morning — down from last week but still well above year-ago levels.

Statewide, Virginia’s average is down 22 cents from a week ago.

The cheapest station in Richmond Sunday offered gas at $3.55 a gallon, while the most expensive was $5.55.

Across Virginia, prices ranged from $3.29 to $5.59 per gallon.

Nationally, gas prices are averaging $4.32 Monday morning, according to AAA.

GasBuddy data shows the national average gas price fell 19.5 cents over the past week to $4.26, while diesel dropped 15.5 cents to $5.437 per gallon.

Despite the drop, prices remain much higher than this time last year. GasBuddy reports the Richmond average is $1.20 higher than a year ago; the national average is up $1.18.

Historical average prices in Richmond compared with the national average:

June 1, 2025: Richmond $2.97 (U.S. $3.09)

June 1, 2024: Richmond $3.46 (U.S. $3.52)

June 1, 2023: Richmond $3.30 (U.S. $3.54)

June 1, 2022: Richmond $4.46 (U.S. $4.71)

June 1, 2021: Richmond $2.94 (U.S. $3.04)

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said prices declined in all 50 states last week, with 15 states now averaging below $4 a gallon.

He cited falling oil prices and renewed optimism over a potential U.S.-Iran agreement for the drop, but warned it could be temporary if geopolitical tensions rise or retailers hit a floor on price cuts.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.