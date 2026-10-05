Virginia’s Executive Mansion gets a fall makeover with pumpkins from a 150-year-old family farm

RICHMOND, Va. — The Governor’s Executive Mansion is getting into the fall spirit with pumpkins and gourds from a fifth-generation Southwest Virginia farm.

Governor Abigail Spanberger officially declared October Virginia Pumpkin Month during a celebration at the Executive Mansion Monday morning.

This year’s pumpkins were grown and delivered by Richdale Farm in Wytheville, a fifth-generation family farm operated by the Crowgey family.

Owner Aaron Crowgey said the farm produces pumpkins as part of its broader agricultural operation, which also includes beef and agritourism.

“We grow about 42 different varieties. The pumpkins are just one of our aspects or enterprises that we do,” Crowgey said. “Agriculture nowadays, it's more important to diversify.”

The farm is also marking a milestone this year: 150 years in business.

Spanberger said the variety of pumpkins and gourds showcased at the mansion reflects the diversity of Virginia agriculture.

“I think it speaks to the vibrancy of Virginia agriculture, the different types of pumpkins and gourds that we have,” Spanberger noted.

Virginia is among the leading pumpkin-producing states in the country, with thousands of acres devoted to the crop.

While the fall harvest brings a seasonal boost for growers, Crowgey said higher fuel costs are affecting the farm’s pumpkin business this year.

He said markets are paying growers less in part because of the increased cost of transporting pumpkins to and from farms.

Despite the challenges, the pumpkins and gourds from Richdale Farm are now helping bring a touch of Southwest Virginia agriculture to the Executive Mansion for the fall season.

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