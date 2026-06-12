Virginia governor seeks public input on 2026 energy plan

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia is developing its 2026 Virginia Energy Plan, and Gov. Abigail Spanberger wants residents to weigh in on the state's energy future.

The 10-year roadmap will focus on lowering high energy costs and managing the growing demand for power. The plan will also explore ways to move Virginia toward a net-zero economy.

Residents can share their thoughts through an online public survey, which is open until July 31. Click here to view and complete the survey.

The final plan is expected to be released in October.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.