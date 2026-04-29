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Virginia drought conditions cause Potomac River to drop to lowest water levels in 130 years

Virginia drought conditions cause Potomac to drop to lowest levels in 130 years
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RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia is experiencing drought conditions that are impacting local rivers.

The Potomac River is at about 3 feet, marking its lowest water level for this time of year in 130 years, according to the Interstate Commission on the Potomac River Basin.

Because of the low levels, local reservoirs may have to be tapped for the first time in over 10 years.

In the Richmond area, the James River level is sitting at about 4 feet, which is down about a foot since March 30.

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