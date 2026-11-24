RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Down Syndrome Association is pausing all programs and events as it faces a "serious financial crisis."

A letter from President William Hamm said the pause is effective immediately, calling the news "painful" and saying the decisions were "extraordinarily difficult."

"Like many nonprofit organizations, our work depends on a combination of grant funding, charitable contributions, and community support. During the past several years, many of the sources of grant funding that we have relied upon have not materialized as expected," Hamm's leader reads. "At the same time, individual and corporate donations have declined and the costs of providing our services have increased."

Staff was notified on Nov. 11 that their positions would likely be eliminated in 2027.

"The Board will assess whether VDSA can keep a small core team to manage the organization's finances, obligations and next steps," Hamm's letter says. "We would like to make it clear that the financial situation we are facing is in no way due to the staff's performance. Our staff has served families with skill, compassion and professionalism, often going far beyond their job descriptions. We are deeply grateful to each of them, and we know that any organization that welcomes them will be fortunate. The Board stands behind the work of our dedicated staff, including our recently hired Executive Director, Angela M. Carter. Angela has faced extraordinary challenges since she started with VDSA and she has led with honesty, integrity and care through this difficult period."

Updates will be given to the community as they are available.

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