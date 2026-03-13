Virginia Derby brings top horses and trainers to Colonial Downs

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — Colonial Downs in New Kent County is buzzing with excitement as some of the top horses and trainers in the country arrive for a three-day racing weekend headlined by the Virginia Derby.

The winner of the Virginia Derby earns a starting gate spot at Churchill Downs on Derby Day.

Darrell Wood, with the Virginia Equine Alliance, said the race carries significant weight for everyone involved.

"It's a big deal for the horsemen. Hopefully a big deal for the fans coming out to enjoy it tomorrow too," Wood said.

Wood said the caliber of competition is a major draw for race fans.

"The jockeys, the trainers, the horses you see compete at tracks like Saratoga and Gulf Stream Aqueduct, they're here. So we are really getting the best of the best... for the whole three day period. In the summertime we give out $700,000 in purse money a day. So these same people, same faces, come back here for the summer too," Wood said.

A challenging winter added an extra layer of difficulty to preparations as crews worked around the clock to keep the track in racing condition.

"[Thursday] was the first time we ever raced in snow, ever in Virginia," Wood said. "So they've been working overnight to make sure that the surface is in great condition for these horses for the races this afternoon and for tomorrow too."

For fans planning to attend, Wood said to expect a packed, festive atmosphere in the spirit of St. Patrick's Day weekend.

"Fancy hats, get dolled up and enjoy it. It's going to be a great shoulder to shoulder event. Just celebrate. It's St. Patrick's Day weekend. We're going to have 9,000 people here [Saturday], 10 races. The gates open at 10:30 a.m., races starts at Noon. The Derby itself is around 5 o'clock. So plan for a fun afternoon and just, just to enjoy it. It's, you get this opportunity once a year and just savor it," Wood said.

Horse racing in Virginia is also experiencing significant growth. Colonial Downs is set to host 48 racing days this season, running Thursday through Sundays.

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