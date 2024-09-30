Avoid natural water bodies after Helene, per Virginia Department of Health

RICHMOND, Va. -- You should avoid any natural water bodies in Virginia after Tropical Cyclone Helene, per the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).

The department stated in a release that heavy rainfall and flooding cause pollution and debris to wash into rivers, lakes, and streams, eventually ending up in coastal waterways. Pet, livestock, and wildlife wastes and untreated wastewater from sewage treatment plants can also end up in natural waters and pose a risk to your health.

The VDH offered the following tips for practicing water safety after Tropical Cyclone Helene, also listed in the release:



Avoid contact swimming in natural waterways for three days following rain events. Heavy rain picks up anything it comes in contact with, including germs from overflowing sewage, polluted stormwater, and runoff from land.

Never swallow untreated water and don’t swim if your skin has cuts or open wounds.

Wash hands frequently, including after swimming and before preparing and eating food.

Shower or bathe after swimming to wash off possible germs and contaminants.

Check the water and the area around it before swimming. Avoid going in water if there is a green film on the water or if the water is cloudier than usual. Avoid swimming near storm drains or livestock.

Avoid swimming if you are vomiting or have diarrhea.

Avoid any area where there is water with a foul or chemical odor, dead or dying fish, or discolored water.

If taking fish caught from natural waters, remove the skin from filets and dispose of viscera and internal organs. Cook filets to proper temperature and clean knives and cutting boards with soapy water. Follow posted fish consumption advisories.

Check with your healthcare provider before swimming in oceans, lakes, rivers, and other natural bodies of water if your body’s ability to fight germs is already affected by other health problems or medicines.

For more information on recreational water safety, visit www.SwimHealthyVA.com.

