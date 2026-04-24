Cold case solved 52 years after woman found dead in Virginia state forest

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — The Virginia State Police announced Friday that it has closed a homicide investigation 52 years after a Washington, D.C. woman was found murdered in Conway Robinson State Forest.

Shirley L. Washington, 33, was found murdered in the Northern Virginia forest on Dec. 8, 1973. She had eight stab wounds at the time of her death.

Special agents were able to determine that her husband, Clarence E. Washington, who died in 2013 at age 68, was involved in her death.

“My Chief Deputy and I have reviewed the information and evidence provided by the Virginia State Police regarding the 1973 unsolved homicide of Shirley Leona Washington. We are convinced, from the evidence before us today, that the murder was committed by her husband, Clarence Edward Washington, Jr.; however, given the length of time that has elapsed, the deterioration of the physical evidence, and the death of key eyewitnesses, we are unable to prosecute the case,” said Amy Ashworth, Commonwealth’s Attorney for Prince William County and the Cities of Manassas and Manassas Park.

State police said Shirley Washington moved out of the home she and her husband shared after he was accused of assaulting a minor.

Clarence Washington then threatened Shirley Washington at her new home prior to her death, state police said. He had been previously charged with stabbing an ex-wife in 1964 and was later charged with stabbing additional acquaintances in the 1980s.

State police said Clarence Washington had knowledge of the state forest, which he denied to investigators.

“Mr. Washington certainly had a motive to commit the murder. His whereabouts when the murder took place is not accounted for. He refused to cooperate with police investigating the disappearance of his spouse at the time. Finally, he made statements to the victim indicating he was going to cause her some sort of harm," Ashworth added. "The Virginia State Police should be commended for continuing to work on this investigation for over 50 years. It shows their dedication not only to the job, but to the pursuit of justice for everyone. There is never a way to take away the pain from the loss of a loved one, especially in these circumstances; however, knowing that the Virginia State Police do not give up pursuing justice for the victims’ families should be reassuring.”

“It is a relief to be able to provide closure to Shirley Washington’s family after all these years,” said Virginia State Police Senior Special Agent C. McClure. “It is yet another example of Virginia State Police personnel who do not give up on solving cold cases.”

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