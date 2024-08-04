Watch Now
Man critically injured in Glen Allen was shot in stomach, police say

Henrico Police -- Crime Generic Night Cruiser
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police are investigating a shooting that left a man critically injured in Glen Allen early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the intersection of Virginia Center Parkway and Wylie Lane for a possible shooting just before 2:30 a.m., according to Lt. Joseph Morgello with Henrico Police. That is in a neighborhood not far from the former Virginia Center Commons mall.

Morgello said officers round a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his stomach.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with what were described as life-threatening injuries, officials said.

"Members of the Criminal Investigations team are on scene and actively investigating," Morgello wrote in an email around 4:45 a.m.

No suspect information nor additional details were available at last check.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Henrico County Police at 804-501-5000, Crimestoppers at 804-780-1000, or submit the information through the P3Tips application on their mobile device. Information submitted through Crimestoppers and the P3Tips application can be completed anonymously.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

