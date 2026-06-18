Virginia budget negotiators reach 'agreement in principle' but remain in discussions

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia budget negotiators have reached an agreement in principle, according to lead Senate negotiator Senator Louise Lucas (D-Portsmouth).

Lucas noted to CBS 6 Thursday that negotiators were still in discussions, but that the agreement in principle would be released on Friday.

The agreement was reached less than two weeks before the current budget expires on June 30.

The House of Delegates requires 48 hours notice to be brought back to Richmond before voting. The Senate is currently scheduled to come back to Richmond on June 22.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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