Richmond-area gun shop employee navigating uncertainty after judge blocks Virginia assault weapons ban

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Lancaster County judge issued an injunction Thursday temporarily barring Virginia State Police from enforcing Virginia's assault weapons ban, and gun shop employees say they are still working to understand what it means for their business and their customers.

The injunction lasts until December 31 or until a final order is released. The law would have banned the sale and transfer of certain firearms classified by the state as assault weapons, along with magazines capable of holding more than 15 rounds.

At Town Gun Shop of Richmond, employee Brad Hughes says the staff has spent weeks fielding questions from customers trying to understand what July 1 could mean — and the injunction has not made things much clearer.

"The big thing is understanding what this injunction stands for and how it could affect us and how it could affect the clientele that comes inside the store," Hughes said.

Even with the injunction in place, Town Gun Shop says it will stop selling the affected firearms on July 1.

"We're going to take it one day at a time. There's no doubt about that. So, whenever this does take effect, and it moves forward, then we'll be able to accommodate whatever step necessary to make sure that, again, all of our customers are taken care of," Hughes said.

The uncertainty has not slowed sales. The store has seen strong demand from customers buying AR-style rifles ahead of the deadline.

The legal landscape remains fluid. Attorney General Jay Jones says the Commonwealth will appeal the injunction, arguing the assault weapons ban is constitutional and necessary to improve public safety. A separate lawsuit challenging the ban in Washington County was also heard Thursday, and a ruling is expected in the coming days. If an injunction is granted there, it could bar other law enforcement agencies and commonwealth's attorneys from enforcing the ban.

Governor Spanberger's office issued the following statement on the Lancaster ruling:

"Governor Spanberger firmly believes that firearms designed to inflict maximum casualties do not belong in our communities, near our kids and schools, or on Virginia's streets. The Governor signed this commonsense legislation to save lives and protect law enforcement officers, kids, and families from gun violence — and the Governor remains committed to making the Commonwealth a safer place for every family," the statement said.

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