Virginia reports 5 new measles cases, statewide total now 111

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia is seeing another increase in reported measles cases, with the total now at 111.

According to the latest data from the Virginia Department of Health, five new cases have been reported since Tuesday.

At least 83 of the 89 Central Virginia cases are in Buckingham County, where a measles outbreak was confirmed last month.

The health department says 94% of all cases have been reported in people who are not vaccinated against the measles virus. Two vaccinated people have contracted measles, as well as five without a confirmed vaccination status.

Seven people have been hospitalized due to measles in 2026. Seventy-seven of the reported cases are Virginians under 18.

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