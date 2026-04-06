Neighbor backing car into garage electrical box sparks fire at Chesterfield 55-and-older community

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A resident at a North Chesterfield 55-and-older community is displaced after a neighbor backed a car into a garage, sparking a fire that damaged multiple condos.

Firefighters were called to the 1700 block of Providence Villas Court at the Villas at Providence around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday for a report of a fire.

When crews arrived, they spotted flames coming from the garage of a single-story unit attached to three other units in the retirement neighborhood.

Investigators said the fire started when a neighbor backed their car into the garage door. The crash pulled an electrical box from its base, sparking the fire.

Firefighters were able to contain the flames, but three attached condos suffered damage. One person was displaced as a result of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

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