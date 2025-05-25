Man critically injured in Chesterfield shooting, police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police have released a description of a suspect wanted in a shooting that left a man critically injured in Chesterfield late Saturday night.

Officers were called to the 2400 block of Vicki Court for a report of a shooting just before 11:40 p.m., according to Lt. Joel Nilsen with Chesterfield Police.

"Upon officers’ arrival they located an adult male that had been shot," Nilsen said. "Officers rendered aid to the victim who was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries."

Police described a man wanted in the shooting as wearing a face mask, gray pants and a black coat.

Officers said their investigation into the crime is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

