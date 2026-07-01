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2 VDOT workers seriously injured in Route 460 crash, troopers say

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on July 1, 2026
Route 460
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SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. — Two VDOT workers were seriously injured in a crash along Route 460 in Waverly on Wednesday afternoon, according to officials.

The two-vehicle crash happened when a commercial vehicle hit a VDOT crash truck in the right lane of Route 460 near the George Town Road intersection around 1:30 p.m., according to a Virginia State Police spokesperson.

Two VDOT employees were taken to an area hospital, troopers said.

No additional details were available at last check.

Troopers said their investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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