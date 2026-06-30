Virginia Department of Emergency Management warns residents about fireworks rules ahead of Fourth of July

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Department of Emergency Management is sharing fireworks safety warnings as the Fourth of July holiday weekend approaches.

In Virginia, aerial and explosive fireworks are prohibited without a permit. Ground-based fireworks like sparklers and fountains are legal in some localities.

Some counties have banned all fireworks, including Henrico and Chesterfield. Residents should check their local laws and ordinances before using any fireworks.

If fireworks are allowed, safety guidelines include:



Always use fireworks outdoors and away from buildings, trees and dry grass.

Have water ready in case of a fire.

Always supervise children.

Never aim fireworks at others or throw them.

Never attempt to re-light a firework that fails to ignite.

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