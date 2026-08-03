VADOC outlines safety steps at Greensville Correctional Center after 4 inmate deaths in July

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. — The Virginia Department of Corrections is outlining steps it says will improve safety and security at Greensville Correctional Center following four inmate deaths in July, including two apparent suicides.

VADOC Director Joseph W. Walters and several members of the agency's senior leadership team have personally visited Greensville recently. Deputy Director for Institutions Gene Beasley, who began his tenure with VADOC on June 25, 2026, has already visited Greensville on multiple occasions.

The VADOC said Beasley has highlighted several strategic priorities for VADOC correctional centers, including a staff-oriented focus, training opportunities, and empowering corrections team members. The VADOC says he has also stressed the importance of a hands-on management approach, with frequent visits to correctional facilities and Probation & Parole district offices across the Commonwealth.

The VADOC said it has taken steps at Greensville to ensure the facility remains properly staffed and that all staff members and incarcerated individuals remain safe. The agency is currently supplementing staffing at Greensville by temporarily assigning supervisory officers and line officers from other facilities.

The Virginia Model program is no longer taking place at Greensville, and participants have been transferred to other Virginia Model sites. The VADOC said this is part of an effort to create incentive model programs at all facilities to increase opportunities for all incarcerated individuals to participate in programs of this kind. Two buildings at Greensville have also been closed to ensure corrections team members are able to maintain operational safety and security.

VADOC spokesperson said, “Since his appointment in January, VADOC Director Joseph W. Walters has continuously worked to ensure and improve the safety and security of our correctional centers, which in turn enhances the safety of our corrections team and incarcerated individuals in VADOC custody.”

The VADOC says in July, two inmates died by apparent suicide at Greensville. The other deaths include an alleged beating that resulted in an inmate's death, and an inmate who appeared to have died of natural causes.

VADOC's Office of Law Enforcement Services said team members attempted life-saving measures before they were pronounced dead.

There have been 74 reported deaths at Greensville Correctional Center in a three-year span.

Greensville Correctional Center is one of only two facilities in the state with an infirmary. It treats inmates who need end-of-life care and also houses inmates whose medical classifications require them to be near VCU Medical Center's secure unit.

"The serious medical conditions of some of the individuals housed at this facility does impact the death totals at Greensville Correctional Center," a VADOC spokesperson said.

The VADOC also confirmed a separate inmate died of natural causes at Wallens Ridge State Prison on July 4.

"The cause of death is believed to be natural causes," a VADOC spokesperson said.

A VADOC spokesperson said, "Planning is currently underway for the Governor's Community Partnership Council on Corrections and the agency looks forward to the council and its work."

CBS 6 reached out to Governor Abigail Spanberger July 7, on the status of the Community Partnership Council and the prison deaths. We still have not heard back from her office.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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