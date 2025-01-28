Sign up for 2025 Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k before Feb. 1 price increase

RICHMOND, Va. -- Secure your spot in the 2025 Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k presented by Kroger before the price increases this Saturday, Feb.1.

"The 10k is a day about togetherness and we look forward to bringing the community together once more for the 26th running of the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k," organizers with Sports Backers wrote. "Walk with your family, reunite with your running buddies or cross the finish line in costume... just don't miss it because it's going to be the BIGGEST block party ever!"

Click here to register for the April 12, 2025 race.

WATCH: Retro elements featured in new Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k t-shirt and medal

This year's official medal and T-shirt design celebrates active living with a vibrant theme with bright colors like green, purple and teal.

“This is a retro design that kind of celebrates active living, which is the thing that the 10k does that brings everybody together," said Nan Callahan, communications manager for Sports Backers. "There are some textural elements. And, you know, lots of cool kind of retro color themes that we use in the 10k.”

According to Meghan Keogh, director of events at Sports Backers, the race is now recognized as the fourth largest 10k in the nation and the 17th largest race of any distance.

The event has welcomed over half a million runners over its 25 years.

“You don't realize that impact sometimes until you are out in the community, and you're at a Squirrels game and there's somebody in a 10k T-shirt, or you're out at a Ukrop's, and there's somebody in a 10k T-shirt,” Callahan added.

WATCH: 'Awesome' 25th Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k: 'To the finish line and beyond'

