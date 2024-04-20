Watch Now
Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k, 'biggest block party ever,' is TODAY in Richmond

Posted at 6:41 AM, Apr 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-20 06:49:26-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- The 2024 Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k presented by Kroger celebrates 25 years this Saturday.

“Since the event’s inception, we’ve welcomed over half a million people to the 10k and across the finish line," race director Meghan Keogh said. "We’re looking forward to cementing our status as one of the largest events in Richmond!”

Bobby Ukrop, CEO of Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods, called the Monument Avenue 10k a "testament to the vibrant, enduring spirit of our community and the dedication of all those who have made this event a success."

Saturday, April 20 — Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k
Start: W. Broad Street (near intersection with N. Harrison Street)
Finish: Laurel and Franklin Street

  • 8 a.m. – Atlantic Union Bank10k Mini begins
  • 8:30 a.m. – Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k begins
  • Sheehy Post-Race Festival — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
If you're taking part in the 10k, look for the CBS 6 Cheer Station in the median at Monument and Tilden. Some of your favorite CBS 6 friends, as well as Storm Rider 6, will be on hand to motivate you.

We'll also be streaming LIVE coverage from our cheer station starting at 8:27 a.m. on our the CBS 6 Streaming App and WTVR.com/LIVE2. Our app is available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV. Just search "CBS 6 Richmond" in your app store.

So be sure to stop by and give a shout-out to your friends and family.

Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k Post Race Festival
Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k Post Race Festival

25th Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10K is Saturday!

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
