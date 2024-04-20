Watch Now
WTVR Staff Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k
Posted at 4:27 PM, Apr 20, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. — More than 24,000 runners and walkers took part in the 25th Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k in Richmond on Saturday. We want to see your race day photos. CShare them on the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page or check out the photos in the thread below.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for more complete coverage of news in your neighborhood and community. Have a story idea, email our team at newstips@wtvr.com.

