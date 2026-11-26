CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield Fire and EMS crews rescued a man and a dog trapped inside a home after a tree fell on the house during the Thanksgiving morning storm that brought heavy rain and high wind to Virginia.

No one was injured.

Coastal storm floods portions of Virginia on Thanksgiving

Crews responded to the home along Gimbel Drive at 6:42 a.m. Thanksgiving morning after receiving a call that a tree had fallen onto the home, according to a Chesterfield Fire and EMS spokesperson.

Along with the man and pet who were rescued, another person and another dog were also inside the home at the time. Neither was injured.

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