Tracy Sears signs off from CBS 6 after 26 years of storytelling in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — After over 25 years telling stories across the Richmond region and becoming one of the most respected journalists in the area, Tracy Sears anchored the CBS 6 News for the final time on Monday.

Sears shared a heartfelt goodbye surrounded by colleagues during the CBS 6 News at 4.

Tracy Sears emotional goodbye from CBS 6

"My whole life I've wanted two things. I wanted to be a mother, just like my own mom, and I wanted to be a broadcaster. And I was so scared that those two worlds could not align," Sears said. "After my cancer diagnosis during my third pregnancy, I was ready to walk away ... Sheryl Barnhouse, our amazing news director and one of my dearest friends, said to me, 'How about if you come on a few days a week?' And I was able to continue doing what I love, and I was able to spend more time at home with my kids, and that's been a blessing."

Sears said her next step involves community outreach, promising that she is "not going too far."

"I am so grateful for my time here, and I'm grateful to all the viewers, and what a blessing they've been in my life as well," Sears said. "So, if you see me on the street, please give me a hug, because I need it."

Sears anchored the 6:30 and 11 p.m. Sunday newscasts for more than a decade and reported for CBS 6 News at 11 p.m. on Mondays. She celebrated 25 years at WTVR in November 2025.

Watch: Tracy Sears, journalist known for compassionate storytelling, celebrates 25 years at WTVR CBS 6

Tracy Sears, journalist known for compassionate storytelling, celebrates 25 years at WTVR CBS 6

A native of Newport News, Sears knew from a young age she wanted to be a journalist. She studied at George Mason University and later interned in the White House press room before discovering her passion for broadcasting.

After a brief stint in Denison, Texas, Sears made her way to Richmond in November of 2000, where she quickly became known for her approachable style and compassionate reporting.

Throughout her career, Sears has covered everything from national tragedies to Oval Office interviews and stories of everyday courage. Her colleagues note that her genuine care for people makes her especially effective at telling stories of both triumph and heartbreak.

In 2014, Sears bravely turned the camera on herself, sharing her personal battle with cancer, which she was diagnosed with while pregnant.

"There's a bond we all share," Sears said about her decision to make her health journey public. "And it's our hope that we can make a difference."

This selflessness defines Sears both professionally and personally. Her approachable nature allows her to connect with people from all walks of life, making her an effective storyteller in any situation.

Local News Tracy Sears celebrates 25 years at WTVR CBS 6 WTVR Web Staff

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