Tracy Sears, journalist known for compassionate storytelling, celebrates 25 years at WTVR CBS 6

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tracy Sears has been a familiar face on Richmond television for 25 years, establishing herself as one of the most respected journalists in the area since joining the South's First Television Station.

A native of Newport News, Sears knew from a young age she wanted to be a journalist. She studied at George Mason University and later interned in the White House press room before discovering her passion for broadcasting.

After a brief stint in Denison, Texas, Sears made her way to Richmond in November of 2000, where she quickly became known for her approachable style and compassionate reporting.

Throughout her career, Sears has covered everything from national tragedies to Oval Office interviews and stories of everyday courage. Her colleagues note that her genuine care for people makes her especially effective at telling stories of both triumph and heartbreak.

In 2014, Sears bravely turned the camera on herself, sharing her personal battle with cancer, which she was diagnosed with while pregnant.

"There's a bond we all share," Sears said about her decision to make her health journey public. "And it's our hope that we can make a difference."

This selflessness defines Sears both professionally and personally. Her approachable nature allows her to connect with people from all walks of life, making her an effective storyteller in any situation.

When not reporting, Sears is devoted to her family, especially her three children: Jackson, Maddie and Alexandra.

After 25 years of award-winning journalism, Sears continues to be recognized for her empathetic approach to news gathering and her deep connection to the Richmond community.

Sears has anchored the 6:30 and 11 p.m. Sunday newscasts for more than a decade and reports for CBS 6 News at 11 p.m. on Mondays.

Congratulations, Tracy!