Capital Run Club founder killed in crash: 'Jack was full of love'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Capital Run Club founder Jack Oppenheim was one of two men killed in a crash on Interstate 64 in Henrico County on Sunday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash occurred just before Exit 181B at Parham Road. State police said a preliminary investigation determined that a 2016 Nissan Rogue ran off the roadway, traveled down an embankment, overturned and caught fire.

Two killed in crash on I-64 westbound in Henrico County, police say

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene at approximately 6:30 a.m., state police said.

They were identified Monday as Alexander Lloyd Chaplin, 38, and Jack Philip Oppenheim, 27, both of Henrico County.

Following Oppenheim's death, Richmond's Capital Run Club shared a tribute on social media remembering him as someone who made others feel welcome and helped shape the running community.

"Jack was full of love and full of life," the post read. "Anyone lucky enough to have met him will say he made them feel like they belonged. So much of what we are is because of him."

The message, signed by Mason Dahl, described Oppenheim as his best friend and the best friend of many.

"I don't know how life will be without him," Mason wrote.

The club said additional plans to honor Oppenheim would be announced and invited people to share how he inspired or affected their lives.

"We will never forget you, Jack," the post read.

Virginia State Police's Crash Reconstruction Team is assisting with the ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.