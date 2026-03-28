Tom Farley Jr. speaks on addiction recovery in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — In honor of his late brother, comedian Chris Farley, Tom Farley Jr. visited Richmond Friday to help provide peace of mind for families navigating substance use.

Hosted by Recovery.com and local recovery center Illume Family Recovery, the "Together in Recovery" event was held at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture. The evening was designed to give those struggling with mental health and substance abuse a safe space to connect with others.

The event featured a screening of "Together: Family Recovery," followed by a conversation with special guests Tom Farley Jr. and Caroline Beidler. During the panel, Farley talked about how he was able to heal from his brother's addiction after he passed.

"Talking about Chris and his addiction, that's helping others. But it's also allowed me to now separate out from that brother with an addiction, I get back this brother that I loved," Farley said. "For me, the legacy of getting back a brother and seeing that brother without all the negative emotions — that's been a real gift."

WTVR Tom Farley Jr.

Farley said events like these are imperative to give families a place to grieve and recover.

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