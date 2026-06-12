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Police searching for 'armed and dangerous' suspect after man killed at Richmond bus stop

Ti’Yon Hackett
WTVR
Ti’Yon Hackett
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a man wanted in connection to a shooting at a bus stop in Richmond's East End on Sunday morning.

Ti'Yon Hackett, 18, of Hanover County, is wanted for questioning after Ricardo Jones, 23, was shot and killed in the 2300 block of Ford Avenue.

Hackett is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds, police said. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Hackett's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

If you have more information about the shooting, call Major Crimes Detective J. Higgins at 804-646-7570 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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