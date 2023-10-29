Watch Now
Pop-up paradise for consignment shoppers moves into former JC Penney at Regency Mall

Posted at 10:32 PM, Oct 28, 2023
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Threads Consignment Events, a pop-up paradise for shoppers, has returned to Central Virginia this time at the former JCPenney store at Regency Mall.

Suzanne Dupuis and her two business partners, Ruth and Ellen, are in the throes of a community-wide consignment event that takes dozens of volunteers to get consignors’ items arranged and placed out on the floor.

The pop-up space is first open to the public for a week of shopping for a children’s sale. Then following week the volunteers are back at work setting up all kinds of items for their highly-anticipated women’s sale.

This week shoppers have had a chance to roam the Threads Consignment Event to find their own treasures.

Dupuis said they are most proud of the special community give back that happens when the sale is over.

“Volunteers come and organize all the items and it goes immediately to help at shelters. Helps families and helps children,” Dupuis said. “I had one of the volunteers tell me that the books donated at the children’s sale were exactly what the teenagers in her shelter needed. So it is a beautiful component of threads that consignors can donate their items and they will go straight to help people.”

The items will be donated to the nonprofit Life4Real and delivered to help those in need in RVA and across the Commonwealth.

Owners said shoppers have one more day to get to the sale. Sunday they are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and items are deeply discounted at 50% off.

Threads Consignment Eventstake place twice a year. Those dates are posted online and on their social media.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

📱More Henrico news from WTVR.com

